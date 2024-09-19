Haryana poll manifesto: BJP promises Rs 2,100 per month for women under Lado Lakshmi Yojna.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana poll manifesto: BJP promises Rs 2,100 per month for women under Lado Lakshmi Yojna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan Airlines Conducts Swift Inspections on Airbus A350-1000 Engines
Unemployed Youth Unwittingly Caught in Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud
Uttarakhand Excise Department Raids Over 100 Liquor Shops Amid Anti-Smuggling Crackdown
Jakson Engineers to Invest Rs 2,000 Crore in Major Solar Manufacturing Expansion
IFAD, Rwanda Launch US$100M Dairy Development Project Phase II to Boost Climate Resilience