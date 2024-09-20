PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamp to mark one year of National 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, at event in Wardha, Maharashtra.
PTI | Wardha | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamp to mark one year of National 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, at event in Wardha, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Launches Congress Campaign in Maharashtra Amid Unclear CM Face
Parimatch Hosts StarTalks Event with Cricket Legends
Ganesh Festival: A Tradition Bridging Culture and Politics in Maharashtra
Paralympic Road Cycling Events Delayed by Rain
IYDF and Roshan Handicrafts Empower Underprivileged Kids with Charity Event