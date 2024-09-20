SC upholds Delhi HC order directing SpiceJet to ground 3 aircraft engines and return them to lessors for non-payment.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
SC upholds Delhi HC order directing SpiceJet to ground 3 aircraft engines and return them to lessors for non-payment.
