Suppliers were warned of being blacklisted if they didn't supply quality goods: TTD EO Shyamal Rao.
PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Suppliers were warned of being blacklisted if they didn't supply quality goods: TTD EO Shyamal Rao.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sunken Village Reappears Amid Greece’s Severe Drought Warning
Depression Forms in Bay of Bengal, IMD Issues Warnings
UN Warning: Taliban's Policies Deepen Gender Persecution in Afghanistan
Mother's Warning Ignored Before Tragic School Shooting
Germany Issues Warning Against Russian Cyber Group 29155