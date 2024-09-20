Selecting ghee supplier is routine process every six months by TTD. It is going on decades together, nothing new, says YSRCP chief Jagan.
PTI | Amaravathi | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Selecting ghee supplier is routine process every six months by TTD. It is going on decades together, nothing new, says YSRCP chief Jagan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ASI to Inspect Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar on September 18
Is it fair to play with sentiments of crores of devotees across world, Jagan asks CM Naidu on laddu controversy.
Ghee adulteration allegations are atrocious, says YSCRP chief Jagan.
Andhra CM Naidu is such a person who can use god also for political gains, says Jagan on laddu controversy.
Treasure Scanning: ASI Inspects Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar