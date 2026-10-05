King ​Charles' younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is ‌taking the ​police to court to challenge his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents ‌to Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's Judicial Office, part of the non-political civil service which supports the courts, said on Monday a hearing would take place on Thursday after the former prince sought to quash the search ‌warrants that were issued as part of the arrest. Thames Valley Police, which carried out the ‌arrest, confirmed it was engaged in legal proceedings and declined further comment.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February on suspicion of leaking government documents to Epstein when Mountbatten-Windsor was a special representative for trade between 2001 and 2011. The second son of ⁠the late ​Queen Elizabeth has denied ⁠any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship. His lawyer did not respond to a request ⁠for comment.

Mountbatten-Windsor was questioned all day by detectives and a Reuters photograph which captured the former prince ​as he left the police station showed him looking in a state of shock. He was ⁠forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019 over his ties with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Epstein, ⁠and ​was then stripped by his older brother of his titles and honours last October after further revelations about their relationship. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August ⁠2019 in what was ruled a suicide.

The judicial office said the hearing on Thursday regarded ⁠an effort by the police ⁠to restrict access to court documents. The hearing will begin in private. News of the legal challenge was first reported by the Daily Telegraph.