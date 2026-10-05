Afghan Taliban says problems with Pakistan can be resolved through diplomacy

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 15:25 IST
Afghan Taliban says problems with Pakistan can be resolved through diplomacy

​Problems ​affecting relations between ‌neighbours Afghanistan ​and Pakistan can be ‌resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan ‌Muttaqi said on Monday. Pakistan's powerful ‌military, instead of seeking political understanding, uses only military language ⁠in ​relations ⁠with Afghanistan, and Kabul considers self-defence ⁠against any aggression to be ​its legitimate and undeniable right, ⁠he said.

Muttaqi's comments, made at ⁠an ​event in Russia, came at a time ⁠when military tensions between the ⁠friends-turned-foes ⁠have spiralled.

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