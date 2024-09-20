Israel says it has carried out targeted strike in Beirut, explosions heard in southern suburb, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:42 IST
Israel says it has carried out targeted strike in Beirut, explosions heard in southern suburb, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Beirut
- suburb
- strike
- explosions
- targeted
- AP
- report
- southern
- authorities
Advertisement