'Three families' armed youths of Jammu and Kashmir, we handed them laptops: Amit Shah at poll rally in Mendhar.
PTI | Mendhar | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
'Three families' armed youths of Jammu and Kashmir, we handed them laptops: Amit Shah at poll rally in Mendhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Coalition Faces New Rift Over Education Funding
AAP Versus BJP: Allegations Fly Over Delhi's Education System
IIT Guwahati Partners with Airbus to Bolster Aviation Education in Northeast
Siviwe Gwarube Reinforces SA’s Education Through Global Collaborations
Pakistan's Education Emergency: 25.3 Million Out-of-School Children