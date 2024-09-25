Schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Thursday in view of IMD's heavy rain alert: civic body.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
