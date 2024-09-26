France says it and US have worked on plan for 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to allow for talks, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:17 IST
France says it and US have worked on plan for 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to allow for talks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Officials Call for Israeli Military Overhaul Amid Outcry Over Protester's Death
Israeli Air Strike in Tubas Kills Five: Palestinian Red Crescent Reports
Israel Seeks Economic Ties and Stability
Energean's Profit Surge: Bolstered by Israeli Gas Production
Helicopter Crash in Southern Gaza: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed