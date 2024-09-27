SC defers hearing for Sept 30 on plea of Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging HC order refusing to quash defamation case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
