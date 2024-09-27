Final decision on Haryana CM pick will be taken by Congress high command, will be acceptable to me: Bhupinder Singh Hooda to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Final decision on Haryana CM pick will be taken by Congress high command, will be acceptable to me: Bhupinder Singh Hooda to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- CM
- Congress
- Bhupinder Singh Hooda
- high command
- decision
- PTI
- politics
- leadership
- support
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy Rainfall Alert: IMD Warns of Flash Floods and Traffic Disruptions
Max Homa's Quest for Redemption at Procore Championship
Boeing Faces Strike Decision by 33,000 Assembly Workers
Ex-Delhi Minister Cleared of Rape, Corruption Charges from 2016
Revolutionizing Contraception: Durex Targets Indian Women and Rural Markets