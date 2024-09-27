US Justice Department charges Iranian operatives in hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:51 IST
US Justice Department charges Iranian operatives in hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment Highlights: Weinstein's New Charges, Swift Dominates VMAs, McKellen's Falstaff Return
Philippine Televangelist Pleads Not Guilty to Human Trafficking Charges
Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sexual Assault Charges Amid Retrial
Philippine Celebrity Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges
Philippine Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Faces Criminal Charges