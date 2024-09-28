Israel's military says it is conducting airstrikes in Beirut area where it had warned residents to evacuate, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:30 IST
Israel's military says it is conducting airstrikes in Beirut area where it had warned residents to evacuate, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- airstrikes
- Beirut
- evacuations
- conflict
- military
- tensions
- AP
- residents
- civilian safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Defence Minister Advocates Stronger Military Ties and Global Security Leadership
China to Boost Military Ties with Neighbours, Promotes Global Security Leadership
Top Financial Stories: Global Diplomacy, Trade Tensions, Aviation Struggles, and Health Initiatives
Tensions Flare in Nagamangala: 55 Arrests Following Ganesh Idol Procession Clashes
Trump Rejects Second Debate with Harris Amid Ongoing Election Tensions