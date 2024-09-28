Israel's military says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut strike, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:34 IST
Israel's military says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut strike, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments
Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns
Iran's Satellite Launch Amidst Rising Middle East Tensions
Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Escalating Conflict
Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict