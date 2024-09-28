We have asked Maharashtra Govt to shift officials who have served in home district or current posting for over 3 years: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
We have asked Maharashtra Govt to shift officials who have served in home district or current posting for over 3 years: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
