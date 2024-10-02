Construction of separate toilets in schools has reduced dropout rate of girls: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Construction of separate toilets in schools has reduced dropout rate of girls: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AfDB Launches Digital Platform to Track Gender Equality Progress Across Projects
Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector
Arunachal Pradesh Government Enhances Worker Welfare and School Infrastructure
NZ Celebrating Suffrage Day: A Commitment to Gender Equality
ATMIS Enhances Gender Equality with New Training for Military and Police Officers