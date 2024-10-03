SC gives benefit of doubt to ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, others and upholds their acquittal in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
SC gives benefit of doubt to ex-MP Surajbhan Singh, others and upholds their acquittal in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Minister Clarifies Amid Controversy Over Social Media Post
SC awards life sentence to two accused, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.
Justice Served: Life Sentence in 1998 Bihar Minister’s Murder
SC convicts two accused, including former MLA Munna Shukla, in 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.