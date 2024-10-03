Plea by Isha Foundation: SC transfers habeas corpus petition filed by father of two women in Madras HC to apex court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC transfers habeas corpus petition filed by father of two women in Madras HC to apex court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Dismisses Petition Over Alleged 'Shivling' Remarks
Madras High Court Dismisses Petition on Tiruvalluvar's Birth Date
Supreme Court Defers Review Petition Hearing on PMLA Provisions to October 16
CBI Court Dismisses Discharge Petition of Senior CPI(M) Leaders
Discharge Petition Denied for CPI(M) Leaders in 2012 MSF Activist Murder Case