PM Modi flags off metro train between BKC and Aarey section of Mumbai Metro Line 3; rides in metro.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi inaugurates Rs 14,120 crore BKC to Aarey Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road section of Mumbai Metro Line-3 at event in Thane.