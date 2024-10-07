Three dead in coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district: Senior police official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Three dead in coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district: Senior police official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Engulfs Thrissur Pooram Investigation Report
Union Minister Manjhi Demands CBI Investigation into Nawada House Torching
Sensational Grave Robbery Sparks Black Magic Investigation in Khari Village
EY Under Investigation for Unsafe Work Environment After CA's Tragic Death
EU Challenges China's Dairy Investigation at WTO