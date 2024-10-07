India, Maldives discussed opening of Indian consulate in Addu, and Maldivian consulate in Bengaluru: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:39 IST
Country:
- India
