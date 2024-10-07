Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win Nobel Prize in medicine for discovery of microRNA, reports AP.
PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
