J-K: Trends from counting of votes show former deputy CM and Cong candidate Tara Chand trailing Independent Satish Sharma in Chhamb.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:35 IST
- Country:
- India
