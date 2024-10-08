JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera constituency, NC'S Surinder Kumar leading by 2,797 votes: Election Commission.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST
- Country:
- India
JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera constituency, NC'S Surinder Kumar leading by 2,797 votes: Election Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- election
- Nowshera
- Ravinder Raina
- Surinder Kumar
- NC
- BJP
- votes
- lead
- politics
- commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Expresses Deep Concern Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis in Meeting with Abbas
Nine Civilians, Including Child, Injured in Russian Air Strikes on Zaporizhzhia
Second Accused in Sultanpur Jewellery Heist Killed in Police Encounter
Incredible Week in Asian Football: Stunning Goals and Major Upsets
Israeli Military Launches Extensive Strikes Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon