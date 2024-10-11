Lebanon's Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut climbs to 18, with 92 others wounded, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
