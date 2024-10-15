Just like aviation, digital world needs rules and regulations, global institutions need to work out dos and don'ts, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:55 IST
Just like aviation, digital world needs rules and regulations, global institutions need to work out dos and don'ts, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express is complete: Aviation regulator DGCA.
IATA and ANAC Brazil Partner to Enhance Aviation Safety Oversight
India and Jamaica are unanimous that reform of all global institutions, including UN Security Council, is necessary: PM Modi.
UPDATE 1-Toyota to invest $500 million in electric air taxi company Joby Aviation
IndiGo Partners with Marigold Aviation to Elevate Cadet Pilot Training in India