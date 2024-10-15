Kolkata doctor case: SC questions West Bengal govt over hiring of civic volunteers, seeks details on appointments and qualifications.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata doctor case: SC questions West Bengal govt over hiring of civic volunteers, seeks details on appointments and qualifications.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shigeru Ishiba Begins Leadership with Major Appointments
ISPL Season 2: Revolutionizing Indian Street Cricket with Enhanced Fairness and Transparency
US Mission in India Opens 250,000 Additional Visa Appointments
US Expands Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers
New Appointments: Shashi Bhushan Prasad Singh and Ashok Kumar Pandey Join Patna High Court