CBI arrests inspector, sub-inspector posted at Delhi's Burari police station for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh bribe: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests inspector, sub-inspector posted at Delhi's Burari police station for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh bribe: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Delhi Police
- Bribe
- Corruption
- Arrest
- Burari
- Inspector
- Sub-inspector
- Law Enforcement
- Integrity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault; House Set Ablaze by Villagers in Telangana
HCL Engineer Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Workplace in Nagpur
Young Man Arrested for Possessing Counterfeit Currency at Charbagh Station
Two Arrested for Assaulting Medical Staff at CNMC