Cong won't join council of ministers in J-K for the moment, party unhappy that statehood has not been restored to J-K: JKPCC chief Karra.
PTI | Srinagar/Jammu | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
