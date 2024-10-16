Mayor of southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh killed in Israeli strikes, official says, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
