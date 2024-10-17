SC majority verdict holds that cut off date of March 25, 1971 for entry into Assam and granting citizenship is correct.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
SC majority verdict holds that cut off date of March 25, 1971 for entry into Assam and granting citizenship is correct.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Assam
- citizenship
- March 25 1971
- verdict
- entry
- cut-off date
- India
- immigration
- law
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Police Nab 14 Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Entry
Justice Awaits: Guilty Verdicts in Tyre Nichols Case
Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict: Dismantling Caste Bias in Prisons
Verdict Pending: Jury Deliberates Fate of Former Memphis Officers in Tyre Nichols Case
BJP is anti-poor, removed bus marshals, data entry operators, stopped salaries of home guards in Delhi: Kejriwal.