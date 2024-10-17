Plea for time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir mentioned in SC for urgent hearing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Plea for time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir mentioned in SC for urgent hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- statehood
- India
- Supreme Court
- restoration
- autonomy
- Article 370
- urgent hearing
- petition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Rule on Alleged Caste Bias in State Prison Manuals
Supreme Court Begins New Term Amidst High-Profile Cases and Controversies
Supreme Court Eyes CAQM Report on Delhi-NCR Air Pollution
Supreme Court Steps In: Relief for Isha Foundation Amid Captivity Allegations
Supreme Court Criticizes CAQM's Ineffectiveness on Stubble Burning