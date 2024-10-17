Wipro Q2 revenue slips 0.95 per cent to Rs 22,301.6 crore: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:28 IST
Wipro Q2 revenue slips 0.95 per cent to Rs 22,301.6 crore: Company filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority
Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico's First Woman President Leads with Bold Promises
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon with Widespread Closures and Precautions
Hurricane Helene: Trump's Political Play Amid Destruction