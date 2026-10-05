“Smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching perpetrator": RGV questions celebs’ reactions to AI-morphed ‘Chuttamalle’ video 

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has questioned the way celebrities reacted to an alleged AI-morphed video of actor Janhvi Kapoor that surfaced online. He said the focus should have been on finding the person behind the video rather than drawing more attention to the content.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 16:04 IST
“Smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching perpetrator": RGV questions celebs’ reactions to AI-morphed ‘Chuttamalle’ video 
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has questioned the way celebrities reacted to an alleged AI-morphed video of actor Janhvi Kapoor that surfaced online. He said the focus should have been on finding the person behind the video rather than drawing more attention to the content. An objectionable AI-morphed video featuring Janhvi from the song ‘Chuttamalle’ from her Telugu debut film ‘Devara: Part 1’ has been reportedly circulating online. Several celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda, have reacted to the incident.

Soon after their reactions, RGV shared a post on X stating that the reactions may have led to more people seeing the objectionable content. He wrote, “The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link.” “The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in , is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link ..The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that ..” he added.

RGV also said that the reactions brought more attention to both the actor and the offensive content. “Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim’s identity and the offensive content which is also a crime.” Earlier, Jr NTR had condemned the alleged morphed video of ‘Chuttamalle’, calling its creation using AI “disgusting, sick and shameless”. He also warned that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Penning a note on his X, Jr NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words." Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The song ‘Chuttamalle’ was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao. (ANI)

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