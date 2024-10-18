Maharashtra's political scene has changed, people want to bring Maha Vikas Aghadi to power: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.