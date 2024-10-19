RJD identified 15 to 18 Jharkhand assembly seats where it can defeat BJP alone, says party leader Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD identified 15 to 18 Jharkhand assembly seats where it can defeat BJP alone, says party leader Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Jharkhand
- assembly seats
- BJP
- Manoj Kumar Jha
- Ranchi
- politics
- strategy
- elections
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kantatoli Flyover: Paving the Way for Ranchi's Urban Future
Obama Rallies for Harris: A New Era in American Politics?
Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Rally: A Fusion of Technology and Politics
CPI(M) Accuses IUML of Polarizing Kerala Politics
Sweet Politics: Gohana's Jumbo Jalebi Stirs Election Conversations