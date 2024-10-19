Only 3 OBCs among top 90 IAS officers in bureaucracy; no Dalits, tribals in finance ministry: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
Only 3 OBCs among top 90 IAS officers in bureaucracy; no Dalits, tribals in finance ministry: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
