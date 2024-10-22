Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in corruption case involving ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in corruption case involving ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
