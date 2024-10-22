Seven TV channels, including Hungama and Super Hungama, will be sold to comply with CCI stipulations for merger: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:16 IST
Seven TV channels, including Hungama and Super Hungama, will be sold to comply with CCI stipulations for merger: Order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TV channels
- Hungama
- Super Hungama
- CCI
- merger
- sale
- competition
- regulatory
- television
- market
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chess Giants Clash: PBG Alaskan Knights Continue Winning Streak Amidst Fierce Competition
Sluggish Demand in India Hits Auto Retail Sales Amid Festive Season
Viktor Bout Denies Involvement in Arms Sales
Kremlin Dismisses Report on Arms Sale to Yemen
Jaguar Land Rover's Sales Challenges Amid Aluminum Supply Disruptions