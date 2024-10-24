We meet in difficult circumstances, world must be prepared to think afresh on longstanding challenges: EAM at BRICS session at Russia's Kazan.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:23 IST
We meet in difficult circumstances, world must be prepared to think afresh on longstanding challenges: EAM at BRICS session at Russia's Kazan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Smiles: Charity and Collaboration Transform Lives in Pondicherry
Infosys and Microsoft Expand AI Partnership to Drive Global Innovation
Breakthrough in Affordable Breast Cancer Detection: IIT Indore's Innovation
IIT-Delhi Partners with IEA for Clean Energy Innovations
Thriftizer Solutions: Pioneers in Shopify E-commerce Innovation