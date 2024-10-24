A car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 police officers, reports AP.
PTI | Acambaro | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:29 IST
A car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 police officers, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shooting Incident Near Elbit Systems' Site in Gothenburg Under Investigation
Custody Controversy: Accused Dies Amid Gujarat Rape Investigation
Governments Bans Hizb-ut-Tahrir Amid Security Concerns
Tragedy in Nagaur: Elderly Couple's Death Sparks Family Feud Investigation
Tragic Discovery: Abandoned Newborn in Bhopal Sparks Investigation