Central government has been encouraging start-ups under IndiaAI mission: President Murmu at convocation of NIT Raipur.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:59 IST
Central government has been encouraging start-ups under IndiaAI mission: President Murmu at convocation of NIT Raipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EPIAS: Energizing Turkey's Energy Market with Expansion and Innovation
Ratan Tata's Vision: A Catalyst for India's Innovation Future
Unlocking AI: Financial Leaders Embrace Generative Technology for Future Growth
Reviving Tradition with Innovation: Kho Kho's Global Ascendance
Revolutionizing Indian Construction: The M-Sand Innovation Challenge