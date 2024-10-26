Tribal community is a storehouse of knowledge that can contribute significantly towards India's development: President Murmu.
PTI | Bhilai | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Tribal community is a storehouse of knowledge that can contribute significantly towards India's development: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tribal
- community
- development
- President
- Murmu
- knowledge
- India
- progress
- indigenous
- contribution
Advertisement