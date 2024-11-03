BJP will ensure security of Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti, Roti' which are under grave threat under current regime: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP will ensure security of Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti, Roti' which are under grave threat under current regime: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Jharkhand
- BJP
- Mati Beti Roti
- Ranchi
- security
- politics
- government
- heritage
- cultural values
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Police Crackdown: Arrests Made and Security Tightened
Rahul Gandhi Joins Ranchi's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan
Mumbai Police Suspend Security Guard After NCP Leader's Assassination
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Pollution Politics and Solutions Needed
Airline Security Threats Shake Passenger Confidence Amid Recent Hoaxes