Jharkhand polls to be fought to bring about changes in system, prevent JMM from devouring funds meant for poor tribals: Shah in Ghatshila.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand polls to be fought to bring about changes in system, prevent JMM from devouring funds meant for poor tribals: Shah in Ghatshila.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- polls
- Shah
- JMM
- tribals
- misappropriation
- reform
- governance
- Ghatshila
- elections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Rocket Force Reforms Amid Corruption Cleanup
Innovative Partnership in Karnataka: Pioneering Educational Reforms with J-PAL South Asia
Our education system fails to teach us about indigenous people; history of tribals, farmers, OBCs destroyed: Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
Bangladesh Initiates Election Commission Reformation Amidst Political Unrest
BJP trying to destroy tribals' heritage, history, tradition, medical practices: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.