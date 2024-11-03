Something like this will be a very low point of my career and I take full responsibility for it: India captain Rohit Sharma.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:49 IST
Something like this will be a very low point of my career and I take full responsibility for it: India captain Rohit Sharma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fujairah Children's Book Fair: A Gateway to Imagination and Learning
Rohit Sharma's Steely Resolve: Turning Setbacks into Comebacks
Bayern's Rising Star Sidelined: Pavlovic Faces New Setback
Great Learning's Global Upskill Surge: Riding the AI Wave
Rohit Sharma's Pitch Misread: India's Test Setback Analysed