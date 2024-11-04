Thousands of crores sent by Centre for various schemes devoured by JMM-led coalition's corrupt leaders in Jharkhand: PM in Garhwa.
PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Thousands of crores sent by Centre for various schemes devoured by JMM-led coalition's corrupt leaders in Jharkhand: PM in Garhwa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- corruption
- JMM
- PM Modi
- government
- accountability
- transparency
- schemes
- funds
- coalition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Introduces PM's Internship into CSR Guidelines for CPSEs
Lalu Prasad Yadav Blasts Nitish Kumar’s Government Over Bihar Hooch Tragedy
BJP's Marandi Blasts JMM Government for Rampant Corruption
BJP's Lahar Singh Demands Accountability over Mysore MUDA Scandal
Diwali Gift: Himachal Pradesh to Announce Pending Government Job Results