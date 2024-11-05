CJI, writing majority judgement for 7 judges, holds all private properties are not material resources. Hence cannot be taken over by states.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
CJI, writing majority judgement for 7 judges, holds all private properties are not material resources. Hence cannot be taken over by states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hesitation Among Indian Americans to Support Kamala Harris
Sreesanth Shines at India Week in Riyadh with Bollywood Dance
Pakistan's Historic Judicial Amendment: Shaping the Supreme Court's Future
India's Cricket Strategy: Balancing Pant's Comeback
Diplomatic Rift Deepens: India's High Commissioner Accuses Canada of Harboring Extremists